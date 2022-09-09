Friday Fit Tip: Simple neck stretches

Lori from The Hot Room yoga studio in downtown Indianapolis has a simple neck stretch we should really be doing at least a couple times a day.

INDIANAPOLIS — For many of us, so much of our day is spent looking forward at a computer screen, at books or our phones, so we need to stretch our neck!

Lori from The Hot Room yoga studio in downtown Indianapolis has a simple exercise we should really be doing at least a couple times a day.

"It's a simple neck rotation opening up the vertebrae," she explained, "so if you hear 'snap-crackle-pop,' that is normal, but no pain."

To start the stretch, "Energize your arms down, pull the abs in, drop your chin to your chest and rotate your chin along your clavicle to your right shoulder, lift your chin up [facing the ceiling], make the biggest circle in the air over to the left shoulder, drag it down the clavicle to your chest," Lori explained as she rotated her head a full 360 degrees.

"Reverse, hearing all that snap-crackle-pop, pull the abs in," she said, as she moved her head in the same circle, but she started the movement toward her left shoulder the second time.

"Such a simple movement, but so good for your neck, spine, trapezius, which you can do every day," Lori said.

So this Friday's Fit Tip is to stretch out your neck to be your Best You.

Watch Lori demonstrate the stretch in the video player.