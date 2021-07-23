Friday Fit Tip: Push and pull

John of Survival Fitness is sharing a great push and pull exercise that you can do, even with a partner.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anne Marie Tiernon is at Survival Fitness up in Westfield for your Friday Fit Tip.

Today, we're going to work on a push and pull. John of Survival Fitness is sharing a great exercise you can do.

"If we want to be efficient with our workout, cut down on the time, she's going to pull it back, she's going to push it down, she's going to work her upper body and her lower body taking primarily a leg exercise and turning it into a upper and a lower body," John said.

Christine at Survival Fitness is using 90 pounds on a sled to pull it forward and then she's pushing it back.

It's a lot more fun to work out with someone, so if you're doing partner exercises, when the one person is doing the push and pull, the other can do a wall sit. You want your legs to be at 90 degrees with your back against the wall.

"What's great about a wall sit is we're working our legs here while just sitting so we're working our legs, Christine's doing her upper and her lower body, we switch, we each get to do each exercise," John said.

If you don't have this equipment, no doubt you have a wall.