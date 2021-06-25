Friday Fit Tip: Practicing balance

When talking about fitness, there's strength, endurance, flexibility and balance to keep in mind.

INDIANAPOLIS — For today's Friday Fit Tip, we're talking about balance.

Jeremy Stephens from DYC Fitness is sharing more about balance.

"One thing we like to implement at DYC Fitness is balance and the importance of using this in your everyday lifestyle," Stephens said.

Stephens, along with a group of helpers, demonstrate a simple exercise you can do to practice your balance.

Start out on our right foot and slowly lift your left leg up, reach your arms out as far as you can. Squeeze your stomach, tighten that core, and then switch.

