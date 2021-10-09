Friday Fit Tip: Posture

A lot of people think improving your posture just comes from sitting up straight, but it really comes from strengthening the muscles in your back.

CARMEL, Ind. — How many times do you tell yourself each day to sit up straight?

In today's Friday Fit Tip, 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon went to the experts at Carmel Total Fitness to demonstrate two exercises to improve your posture with a resistance band.

