Friday Fit Tip: Planet Fitness teen summer pass

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip puts a spotlight on a golden opportunity for teens in central Indiana to stay fit this summer.
As schools start letting out, Planet Fitness locations are offering high schoolers an opportunity for picking up a new routine that involves regular exercise, and it's free.
The High School Summer Pass allows high schoolers age 14-19 to work out at any Planet Fitness location at no cost from now though Aug. 31.
Teens can register for the program at planetfitness.com/summerpass. There are more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
As a bonus, teens who sign up could qualify for a $5000 scholarship. That's a lot of cash to pay for education, plus a free workout. All Summer Pass participants will be entered into automatically into the scholarship sweepstakes.
One person in each state will receive a $500 scholarship, and the grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or other programs.
Teens should take advantage of this Friday's Fit Tip to work to be your Best You.