Friday Fit Tip: Planet Fitness teen summer pass

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip puts a spotlight on a golden opportunity for teens in central Indiana to stay fit this summer.

As schools start letting out, Planet Fitness locations are offering high schoolers an opportunity for picking up a new routine that involves regular exercise, and it's free.

The High School Summer Pass allows high schoolers age 14-19 to work out at any Planet Fitness location at no cost from now though Aug. 31.

Teens can register for the program at planetfitness.com/summerpass. There are more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

As a bonus, teens who sign up could qualify for a $5000 scholarship. That's a lot of cash to pay for education, plus a free workout. All Summer Pass participants will be entered into automatically into the scholarship sweepstakes.

One person in each state will receive a $500 scholarship, and the grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or other programs.