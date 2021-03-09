Friday Fit Tip: Outdoor relay

We're going outside with a team exercise for today's Friday Fit Tip!
These are timed relays of pushing wheelbarrows to a certain distance, while your partner is doing cardio on the sidelines.
This can be done in the street of your own neighborhood — just watch out for oncoming vehicles.
A little bit of competition makes exercising more fun!
See how we teamed up in the video player.
