Friday Fit Tip: Outdoor relay

A little bit of competition makes exercising more fun!

We're going outside with a team exercise for today's Friday Fit Tip!

These are timed relays of pushing wheelbarrows to a certain distance, while your partner is doing cardio on the sidelines.

This can be done in the street of your own neighborhood — just watch out for oncoming vehicles.

See how we teamed up in the video player.