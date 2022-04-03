Friday Fit Tip: Moving, even a little, is good for you

"Yes, that's the mantra going into 2022 and beyond," said Voris as she pedaled on her exercise bike. "Some is better than none. I think we all get caught up in the mindset, myself included - I've been there - that we have to go to the gym, we've got to work out six hours a day. We've got to have a personal trainer. We've got to do all the things. But what if we went for a walk today for 10 minutes? What if tomorrow we walked for 11? And what if the next day we did some yoga? And what if the next day we rode our bikes with our kids? And we just focused on moving our bodies in a way that made us feel better. Some is always better than none."