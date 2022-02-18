Friday Fit Tip: Morning routines

Health and fitness expert Julie Voris explained the importance of your morning routine.

INDIANAPOLIS — If your New Year's resolution has fallen off a little bit, we want to help get you back on track or even have you set up for success, and it starts first thing in the morning.

“I think you're living under a rock if you've not heard about a morning routine,” she said. “The morning routine does not have to be ‘let's get up at 3:30 a.m. and journal for six hours and do all these things. The morning routine should be about how do you want to feel going into your day.”

For Voris, that means feeling calm. confident and productive.

“So that means my morning routine is going to set me up to feel that way when I'm done with it, however long that takes,” she explained. “If you're a new parent, if you're a working parent outside the home, maybe you only have 15 minutes. That's okay,” she said.

“Do in those 15 minutes what will help you feel the way you want to feel the rest of your day and set up your morning with intention,” Voris advised.

By stringing together a lot of those days, you're going to set the life intention.