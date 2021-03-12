Friday Fit Tip: All about location

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett shares how he stays in great shape without being on the field.

INDIANAPOLIS — In today's Friday Fit Tip, former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett shares how he stays in great shape without being on the field — and it's all about location.

Brackett emphasizes convenience, noting that many people spend 30-40 minutes driving to a gym, when they can instead get a quick workout in at the office or at home.

"Make sure that where you're planning to workout isn't really taking up more time than your actual workout," 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon said.