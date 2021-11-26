Friday Fit Tip: Leg lifts from 90 degrees

Squats are a popular and effective leg workout.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For this Friday Fit Tip, we went to Survival Fitness in Westfield where Josh was training Lauren on leg lifts.

"Squats are gonna be the number-one leg exercise," according to Josh, who said getting your body to a 90-degree bend in the glutes and hips is key to a good workout.

But most people have trouble getting to that 90-degree bend, so Josh started Lauren from a seated position on a stool with a 95-pound weighted bar supported on her shoulders. With her feet flat on the floor and her knees and hips bent at 90 degrees and her thighs horizontal, Lauren just leaned forward and stood straight up with the bar providing resistance.

Then she bent her legs back to the sitting position, restoring the 90-degree bends, and repeated the squat-to-stand movement.

You can start the exercise without the weight on your shoulders to get acclimated to the movement, then add the weight for resistance to get more out of your squat workout.