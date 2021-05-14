Friday Fit Tip: Learning the cat cow

"This is a great thing to do, even first thing. You get out of bed, roll onto the floor, hands underneath your shoulders, knees underneath your hips and then take a nice inhale, dropping your gut down, sticking your tailbone out gently. Look up toward the ceiling, inhale into the cat stretch. Bring your chin to your chest, pressing away from the floor and then take another nice inhale as you come into the cow. Exhale into cat. Do several reps of these. It's a great way to warm up your entire core, which is from your shoulders into your hips.