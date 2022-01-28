Friday Fit Tip: How much to hydrate

You can calculate how much water your body needs based on your weight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our Friday Fit Tip is super simple but can have a big impact, and it's not going to cost you a thing. Julie Voris, our health and fitness expert, explained this secret sauce.

And it's not sauce at all. It's just free, clean water.

"It's called the domino effect," Voris said. "It's all about hydration. The most simple habit, often the one people resist the most, but it is a domino effect for so much other feelings that we have. Drinking more water can help curb cravings. It can give you more energy. You can sleep better, all from just drinking more water," Voris explained.

"So, here's the deal. How about 100 ounces a day, or if, like, that's way too much, and you're just getting into the habit of more hydration, half your body weight in ounces a day of water. What do you think? Doable?" Voris asked.

The math is simple. If you weigh 120 pounds, you drink 60 ounces of water a day. The process is "measurable...super logistical," Voris said.

At the end of the day, if you've done it, check it off and, "I guarantee you'll feel so much better," Voris said.

You don't have to walk around with a big gallon jug, a little water bottle. After you drink it, fill it up. Drink it, fill it up again.

"Simple, simple, simple. Domino effect for everything else," Voris concluded.

So go drink your water. That is your Friday Fit Tip to becoming the Best You.