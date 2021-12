To keep your hips flexible, bring your leg up and over a chair. Do this 10-12 times for each leg every other day to help get your mobility back.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people will go to personal trainers or gyms and say their hips are tight. For today's Friday Fit Tip, we're demonstrating an exercise to loosen up the hips!

Click on the media player to see a demonstration of the exercise.