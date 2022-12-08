Friday Fit Tip: Fire toes foot stretch

Laurie Hatcher in The Hot Room showed us a toe stretch that will help you, regardless of whether you wear high heels or Birkenstocks.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday's Fit Tip is about helping you maintain healthy feet.

Hatcher calls the stretch "fire toes."

"First, we'll get into it. Come onto all fours," Hatcher said, leaning forward from a kneeling stance to shift her weight off her feet. "Curl your toes flat [against the floor, pointing forward] and work your hips back to your heels, [keeping] hands on your thighs, so you feel the pressure on the back of your feet," she explained.

"The benefit is keeping your toes flexible and healthy and opening up all the fascia and arches of your foot to keep them healthy throughout your life, eliminating pain in your feet, which will then show up to the rest of your body," Hatcher said.

"You start slow — 30 seconds — and you build up to five minutes," Hatcher said.

"This is hard," said WTHR's Anne Marie Tiernon. "Super hard fire toes. Start with a little. Add up."