There are so many different approaches you can take with lunges with or without weights or resistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our focus on this Friday's Fit Tip is lunges. There are so many different approaches you can take, some without using any resistance.

Or you can get some free weights that add a little bit more resistance, or hold a universal bar to add balance, or a heavier bar for weight and balance.

You can do your lunges either backward or forward.

You can also use an earthquake bar which is going to give you a little bit more of an unstable load to work some of those smaller stabilizer muscles. This work is good for rehab applications. As you go down into your lunge, the weights are wiggling, which makes the lunge and staying balanced all the more challenging.