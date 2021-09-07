Friday Fit Tip: Core strength

The plank is really challenging and it works all the way from your shoulders to your hips.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News' Anne Marie Tiernon and Kelly Greene are back with your Friday Fit Tip.

There's so much conversation about core and abdominal strength, and you can exercise this with sit-ups but it might hurt your neck.

So we have another great exercise that you can practice -- and it's the plank.

The plank is really challenging and it works all the way from your shoulders to your hips.

To do this, you're going to take your hands and spread them out wide. Take your feet back one at a time pushing away from the floor your shoulders, hips and heels all in one line. You want to keep your butt down and you want to take your belly button to your spine and hold this for 30 or 60 seconds.

You can start with 30 seconds and then build up the amount of time.

Kelly recommends trying three intervals of 60 seconds.