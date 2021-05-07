Friday Fit Tip: Continue pursuing your fitness goals into the weekend

One expert says it's important to keep moving and stay hydrated.

INDIANAPOLIS — For your Friday Fit Tip, we spoke with a fitness expert about the major stumbling blocks his clients face in the quest for better health.

“It’s definitely hydration,” said Jeremy Stephens of DYC Fitness. “Monday through Friday, I definitely encourage my clients to carry around a gallon of water everywhere they go. But then Saturday and Sunday, they tend to forget everything they’ve been taught throughout the week, so one thing I definitely suggest is just keeping the water around, even on the weekends.

And it’s important to keep moving.

“That’s right,” Stephens said. Oftentimes, my sessions are Monday through Friday, really, really heavy, off on the weekends, so even if it’s just a walk around the neighborhood, 15-20 minutes, stay active on the weekends, as well.”