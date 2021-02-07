Friday Fit Tip: Building balance

You use balance when you're walking, running, going to the grocery store and it can be implemented in your everyday lifestyle.

INDIANAPOLIS — On last week's Friday Fit Tip, we were talking about balance, exercising on one leg, and finding balance.

This week, we went a little bit more challenging with Jeremy Stephens from DYC Fitness leading the way.

To practice your balance, start on your right leg and slowly reach down with the opposite arm. Slowly come back up and then switch. Stand on your left leg, and using your opposite arm and opposite foot, slowly reach down again. Squeeze your stomach for extra credit and slowly stand back up.

Stephens said balance is important because it's used in your everyday life.