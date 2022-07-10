Friday Fit Tip: Breath control

You physically feel better when you practice that old mantra of "just take a deep breath."

INDIANAPOLIS — As we increase awareness and attention on mental health and anxiety issues, it's really important that we discuss coping skills.

One of those skills is simply managing your breath.

Laurie Hatcher at the Hot Room showed us breathing techniques.

When it comes to breath work, "There's all kinds of ways out there," Hatcher said, so she picked two to demonstrate on Friday.

"The first one is alternate nostril breathing where you're going to place a finger on your right nostril and breathe in through the left, hold (the breath), switch (your finger to the left nostril), empty out the right. Switch, (breathe) in, hold, switch, empty. Back in right, hold, switch, empty."

With alternate nostril breathing, "You can take it to a visual," Hatcher said. "Just visualize it 'in the left, out the right' - another way to breathe easily, wherever you may be."

