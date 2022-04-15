x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Best You

Friday Fit Tip: Benefits of Pilates

Susan Holewinski with Indy Pilates Plus showed Anne Marie Tiernon and Lindsey Monroe a simple exercise that can help to relieve lower back pain.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — While a Pilates reformer can be an intimidating device, it doesn't have to be.

For this week's Friday Fit Tip, Susan Holewinski with Indy Pilates Plus showed Anne Marie Tiernon and Lindsey Monroe a simple exercise that can help to relieve lower back pain as you work to be a Best You.

What the full exercise in the video player above.

Related Articles

What other people are reading: 