Friday Fit Tip: 'Fancy walking' ballet movements

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're sick of the gym or want a unique workout, ballet could be for you.
Tommy from DanceWorks Indy previews what to expect at ballet classes and demonstrates how to do temps lié, which he describes as "fancy walking."
DanceWorks Indy is located downtown at 537 E. Ohio St., near North East Street.
What the full exercise in the video player above.
