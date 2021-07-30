Friday Fit Tip: Balance practice inspired by Olympics

There are so many different ways you can work on developing your balance and it really helps give you an appreciation for just how golden the Team USA athletes are.

INDIANAPOLIS — For today's Friday Fit Tip, we're really just marveling at those gymnasts at the Olympics and how balanced they are and the skill that it takes.

Think about walking on a balance beam. Just try to do it on a line on a carpet heel to toe and you can see that can be pretty challenging.

If you want to kick it up a notch, you can always get a bosu ball and stand on that to work on balancing on one leg.

If you want to go old school, you can do what we did in Kindergarten. Remember walking on the balance beam and doing dips?

You could even try balancing on a rope.