Friday Fit Tip: Are you sore after your workout? Here's an alternative to a pricey massage

An inexpensive foam roller lets you target the area that's bothering you.

Here's your Friday Fit Tip:

If you’ve been working out, and you’re sore and want to get a massage, the cost can really add up.

A massage can cost you up to $120 or more. We want to help save you money.

I got a foam roller online for 15 bucks. And also online, you can find all sorts of videos about how to workout the area that’s impacting you, perhaps a sore hamstring or a sore back. With a foam roller, you can control the pressure, and you can do it on your own timeframe.