x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Best You

Friday Fit Tip: Are you sore after your workout? Here's an alternative to a pricey massage

An inexpensive foam roller lets you target the area that's bothering you.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your Best You Friday Fit Tip:

If you’ve been working out, and you’re sore and want to get a massage, the cost can really add up. 

A massage can cost you up to $120 or more. We want to help save you money.

I got a foam roller online for 15 bucks. And also online, you can find all sorts of videos about how to workout the area that’s impacting you, perhaps a sore hamstring or a sore back. With a foam roller, you can control the pressure, and you can do it on your own timeframe.

Try it. You might like it.    

    

Related Articles