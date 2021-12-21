Best You: 'Santa Antoine' greets families at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

This is Santa Antoine's first year visiting with children during Jolly Days at the museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is something about that red suit.

Put it on and the Big Guy, Santa Antoine emerges. His laugh is louder and his appeal is universal.

This is Santa Antoine's first year visiting with children during Jolly Days at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

His mission is to create a moment, capture a memory and whip up some Santa magic.

Antoine says embracing the role helps him be his best.

"I want the kids just to see Santa. Like, no color. There's nothing in between," Santa Antoine said.

He is one of two black Santas on the Children's Museum schedule for 2021.

The representation is important to Arionne Allen. Her son Langston is 5 and her daughter Nina is 4-months old. Allen wants her children to see a Santa that represents her family.

"Even at this age, there is a power behind that, so when I'm saying 'Santa bought those gifts,' at least it's a Santa that looks like us. There is an unspoken power behind that that is important to our family," Allen said.

This year, children will see a Black Santa at Jolly Days about 30% of the time, and the goal is to increase that percentage next year.

"Ideally, in the future, we'd have an even more like 40, 50% would be a really great goal for us to work towards," said John Goodson who serves as the museum's humanities gallery interpretation manager.

Lauren and Paige Lee went to the museum last Saturday with their 7-year-old nephew, Liam, and 4-year-old niece, Lily.

"I've never seen a black Santa before, I think it's wonderful. I really like the inclusivity and I think the kids feel the same way. He was great," Paige said.

Santa Antoine asks the children what they want for Christmas, their favorite cookie variety and is always ready to wrap up the conversation with a hearty "ho, ho, ho."

"We love him. Santa is Santa, I think, no matter what," said Lauren Lees.

Dejaun McDuell and his wife Jennifer Hernandez-McDuell live in Valparaiso. They planned to take their 3-year-old daughter Celia to see a Black Santa in Chicago this year, but the schedule didn't work out.

"We think it's important for her to see people of color in different avenues, different places, different jobs and we want her to know that everything is possible," McDuell said.

The couple was thrilled to see Santa Antoine greeting children during their recent visit to Indianapolis.

"Representation matters. This year, Target has done a really great job of having people of color on the wrapping paper, the gift bags, and so for her, like there we are because otherwise, it's a very different Santa. Saint Nick and all that stuff, it's great. Every different culture has fairs, so we should be represented as well," said Hernandez-McDuell.

Santa Antoine says the photos taken with kids Monday will be made into ornaments that decorate family Christmas trees for years to come.

"You trusted me enough to play a part of that child's memory. Santa understands and appreciates the gravity of that and the value," Antoine said. "Christmas is bigger than the things that separate us, is bigger than the color, while being important to represent that color in different people, we all ultimately play a part in spreading Christmas cheer."