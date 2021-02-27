Best You: Peszek's Olympics story is now an inspirational book for children

Hoosier Sam Peszek was injured just before she was to compete in the 2008 Games. How she coped with the setback are lessons she says she still carries today.

INDIANAPOLIS — She has a silver medal, and yet an "imperfect" Olympic experience.

Hoosier Sam Peszek was injured in warm-ups right before the 2008 competition in Beijing started.

How Sam got to the games and coped with the setback is now the subject of a children's animated book, encouraging young women to be a "best you".

"Little Girl, Big Dream: The Story of Olympian Samantha Peszek," was created by Vooks.



“It's recommended for kids, eight and under,” she said. The kids can read it out loud, so not only are they learning reading, but they're learning the spelling of certain words, and each of the stories has an inspirational life lesson attached to the story.”



And Sam's story has highs and lows. She's 29 now, a broadcaster and business owner. But she was still a student at Cathedral High School when she represented Team USA at Beijing.



“Making it to the Olympic Games was such a phenomenal feat for myself,” Sam said. "And then, when I was there five minutes before the competition, I hurt my ankle and was only allowed to do one event. And so, that life lesson of perseverance, that resilience, that when things don't go your way or there's a mess up or when something happens in your life, like how are you going to take a deep breath and still be your best self?”

“And yeah, I would have given anything to compete, all four events like I was supposed to, but I really had to switch gears and become that cheerleader for my teammates because that's what they needed at the time. So learning how to put my teammates' needs before my own, I think, was a really important lesson for me way back then and, you know, something that I still carry with me today.”

Exciting news!!!! I get to commentate Winter Cup for @usagym 💃🏼

FRIDAY:

- Nastia Liukin Cup (World Feed)

- Mens Day 1 comp (World Feed)

SATURDAY:

- Senior Women's Comp (World Feed)

- Elite Team Comp

SUNDAY

- Junior Women's Comp

- Men's Day 2 comp pic.twitter.com/SbozkVDKMA — Samantha Peszek (@samanthapeszek) February 23, 2021