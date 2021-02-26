Best You: Pausing with your fork

Pausing between bites gives your body time to feel like it’s processing food and feel full and satisfied.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week's Friday Fit tip was inspired by some timeless advice from Weight Watchers.

You don’t want to do all the great work in the gym and then erase that work every time you sit down to eat. So, we have a tip about eating that I first learned this as a little kid from my Great Auntie Claire.

When you’re eating, take a bite, chew your food and enjoy it. Then, put your fork down take a deep breath. Pause. Then, take your next bite.

This gives you time to enjoy the meal, not just inhale it. Pausing also gives your body time to feel like it’s processing food and feel full and satisfying.