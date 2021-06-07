Best You: Olympian David Boudia shares his secret to success

Today's advice for Being a Best You comes from an athlete who has won four Olympic medals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Advice for being a Best You comes today from an athlete who's won four Olympic medals.

David Boudia is under a lot of pressure to make a fourth Olympics and compete in Tokyo. So what's his secret to success?

"One of the ways that I've found balancing pressure is having a tight-knit circle around me," he said. "And when it's hard, they'll tell me things that are hard, I need to check myself and then when it's going well, they'll encouraged me to keep going. It's just a balance of people around you that are helping you get to where you're going to go."

As for setting goals, Boudia says if they're too big, it can be overwhelming... so break it down.

"I think over the past 20 years as an athlete, one of the ways that I found my best me was, I've been focused so much on a destination of success, instead of valuing the journey the every day, step by step, and I've noticed there's a lot more freedom and more, I guess, relaxation and excitement when I value the journey more than the destination. So it's a process. It's 100% of process and for Olympic diving, it's four years at a time, then you break it down one year and then one one a week and then one practice at a time and so just seems more manageable."