Best You: Coffee shop owner opening on Christmas for free coffee and community

John Hobelman has opened The Neidhammer Coffee Co. on East Washington Street the past four years so people don't have to spend Christmas alone.

INDIANAPOLIS — John Hobelman wants to make sure no one spends Christmas Day alone.

That's why he's opening the doors of his coffee, coworking and event venue called Neidhammer Coffee Co. on the near east side of Indianapolis from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas. He's offering free donuts, coffee and love to everyone.

"The idea of a recent widow or widower or maybe a recent single parent that doesn't have their children for the first time. It feels like nobody cares about them being alone, really rough," Hobelman said.

This is the fourth year of the event.

"We have had as many as 250 and had a Santa drop by and drop gifts off. Musicians spontaneously show up and just start playing Christmas songs, sharing the joy and spirit of Christmas Day," Hobelman said.

Hobelman said creating a space for others gives him purpose.

"What makes me a 'Best Me' is when I invest in others and draw people into community," Hobelman said.

The event on Christmas Day is free and everyone is welcome.

The company set up a GoFundMe account for people who would like to support the effort with a financial donation.