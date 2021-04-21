Best You: Indianapolis man dubbed 'Evansville Corona King' for volunteer work at vaccine clinic

David Skeels, who lives on the northwest side of Indianapolis, spent months volunteering at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, David Skeels lost three family members to the virus.

To honor them and help our country recover, he looked around for volunteer opportunities at COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

While looking online, he could see many shifts in Indianapolis were flush with workers, but in other communities — like Evansville — there was a great need. So, he signed up for a week of shifts, packed his bags and headed south.

Skeels checked into a hotel and reported to the Ascension St. Vincent COVID-19 clinic in early February.

Little did he know that this line of work suited him. Skeels had a knack for calming anxious patients who feared needles and quickly bonded with the medical team and other volunteers as they worked on a common cause.

"We're all here either because we lost somebody to COVID or we feel compelled that it's something important to do for the country and the world," Skeels said. "I've made a lot of new friends."

In a matter of days, Skeels decided to extend his stay. He booked a longer-term Vrbo — an online rental marketplace — and signed up for two shifts a day.

"I figured if I was here, I was going to work both shifts. There was no reason I had to take an afternoon off" Skeels said.

The 12-hour shifts are manned by 15 workers and half of them — like Skeels — are volunteers.

"We could not do it without our volunteers, said clinic manager Kelly Paul. "I've essentially covered a wall almost floor to ceiling with the pictures of all the volunteers that are helping out in here."

Skeels, who is 58 years old and retired, said the work is gratifying.

"It has definitely helped me become a better me," Skeels said. "Of course, there's the personal joy of seeing grandparents hugging and high-fiving each other because they're going to be able to see their grandkids. But personally, it's been an enriching experience just getting to know the community here in Evansville.”

Skeels said those relationships will continue as he wraps up his time in Evansville and moves back to his home on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

He visited with his family through his months-long "deployment;" however, the distance was familiar for his wife and daughter because his career often required him to be on the road.

But now, spring has sprung, demand at the Evansville clinic is down and Skeels is ready to find ways to help closer to home.

To mark his contribution, the Evansville team gave Skeels parting gifts and named him the "Evansville Corona King." They served up strombolis — a local favorite — and shared their contact information.

"This is a tiny little drop, but a lot of volunteers with tiny little drops, fill up buckets," Skeels said. "That's kind of what we're all up against and working toward. It's just an honor to do it."