WATCH: Snow plow foils Noblesville boy's shoveling

Nearly done shoveling the driveway, a snow plow gave Jack Whalen more work to do.

INDIANAPOLIS — The clean-up from Monday's snowfall came with a life lesson for one Noblesville boy.

Chris Whalen shared video with 13News of his son, Jack, as he shoveled the family's driveway Tuesday. Just when it looked like his work was about to be finished, along came a snow plow, piling another mound of the white stuff across the end of Whalen's driveway.

"When your son gets a taste of life's unfair realities..." Whalen wrote.

Jack's reaction tells the whole story. He drops his shovel as his shoulders fall in disbelief. Walking forward to check out the new chore, he tosses the shovel aside once, then picks it up to try again, but again tosses his shovel down and walks away.

"We have all been there," his dad said.