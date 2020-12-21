If you have an old calendar saved from 2010, you could hang it back up on the wall on Jan. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Can you reuse an old calendar for 2021? If you go back 11 years, you can!

If you have an old calendar saved from 2010, you could hang it back up on the wall and it will serve you just as well for 2021.

According to TimeandDate.com, 2021 is a common year with 365 days and starts on a Friday. So it has has the exact same calendar as the years 2010, 1999 and 1993.

If you are into nostalgia and want to go back even further, 1982 and 1971 calendars would also work in 2021. So if you have a cool vintage calendar from one of those years, you can use that one again.

But if you have already picked up a new calendar for 2021, just hang on to it and you can use it again in 2027.