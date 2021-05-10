Want to be a professional napper? 'Eachnight' is hiring

For the job, you have to be willing to take a nap every day, for 30 straight days and then write about the experience.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you love to take a daily nap, this could be your dream job.

There's a company called "eachnight," which offers tips about sleep health.

Well, the company is hiring a team of five "nap reviewers."

The company is trying to test out theories about the pros and cons of taking daily naps.

The job pays $50 per nap or $1,500 for the entire month.