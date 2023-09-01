Virginia woman says she feels 98 on her 108th birthday

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman in Arlington, Virginia celebrated her 108th birthday Wednesday.
Vera Punke said she's grateful for every day and she's looking forward to even more.
"My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life, it would be terrible and I don't want to do that," she said. "I always had friends, a good organizer and you look ahead and try to be happy."
She said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Punke also said she has a passion for fashion and owns 40 pairs of shoes. She also founded a hat club at her senior living center.
Happy birthday, Vera!