Here's how to get tickets to Unicorn World in Indianapolis

You can take a walk through an enchanted magical forest and encounter unicorns for one weekend in May.

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wanted to wander through a unicorn-filled forest and meet real fairies while you're at it? You could get a chance later this spring!

The whimsical Unicorn World experience will be coming to Indianapolis May 20-21. The immersive experience allows little ones to roam through kingdoms featuring life-sized unicorns, games and opportunities to meet fairies or mermaids.

Explore Rainbow Acres, where you can walk through the unicorn stables and meet each unicorn. Then, Enchanted Unicorn Forest transports families to another world in search of mythical creatures of all kinds.

Entry tickets for both adults and children are $30, and include access to the Enchanted Forest, stables, story time, crafts, indoor playground and games.

This is a cashless event, so make sure to have a credit or debit card on hand!

Children under the age of 2 get free admission, and there are two bounce houses and a play area for the under 2’s, which do not require a pass.

You can also get an unlimited add-on for rides and bounce houses in advance with your ticket purchase. If you don't want that option, bounce houses are $2.50 per session, while rides are $10 each.

Face paint and photo packages are available for purchase once inside the event. Face paint starts at $20, and photo packages for the Fairy Photo-Op range from $50 – $120.

This event is wheelchair accessible, and does not currently have sensory-friendly times. The company said they're currently seeing quieter times for ticket slots sold "later in the day."