The art of getting people downtown; Art Market kicks off Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy is working to get more people downtown. Thursday afternoon, the city held its first event on Monument Circle since the holiday season.

Art Market includes 20 Indiana artists and artisans.

"We're thrilled to welcome back public events to downtown," said Downtown Indy's Bob Schultz.

He said the setup will be similar to Wednesday's Farmer's Market (organized by City Market) and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Schultz said beside mandatory masks and social distancing, artists will be required to have their temperatures taken and fill out forms confirming they haven't had symptoms or been exposed to people with the virus.

There will not be any food vendors. Schultz said instead, visitors will be encouraged to help downtown restaurants by enjoying a meal or cocktail at one of the many nearby establishments.

With the vast majority of the downtown workforce still working from home, he said restaurants and retailers have become very dependent on visitors and residents to stay afloat.