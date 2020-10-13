SUE, world's most complete T. Rex, coming to Children's Museum

The dinosaur, on loan from Chicago's Field Museum will join Bucky the teenage T. rex inside the Children's Museum for a few months in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — The dinosaurs crashing into the walls of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis will soon be in good company.

The museum announced another Tyrannosaurus rex will come to the museum for a few months in 2021.

SUE — one of the world's largest, most complete, and best-preserved T. rex — and Bucky will be at the Children's Museum from March 6 until July 25.

SUE is typically on display at the famous Field Museum in Chicago. The full-size cast is more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall.

Bucky is already in the Children's Museum's "Dinosphere" exhibit. He is the sixth-most complete dinosaur in the world and the first to be identified with a collar bone.