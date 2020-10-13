x
SUE, world's most complete T. Rex, coming to Children's Museum

The dinosaur, on loan from Chicago's Field Museum will join Bucky the teenage T. rex inside the Children's Museum for a few months in 2021.
Credit: Teresa Crawford
In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — The dinosaurs crashing into the walls of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis will soon be in good company.

The museum announced another Tyrannosaurus rex will come to the museum for a few months in 2021.

SUE — one of the world's largest, most complete, and best-preserved T. rex — and Bucky will be at the Children's Museum from March 6 until July 25.

SUE is typically on display at the famous Field Museum in Chicago. The full-size cast is more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall.

Bucky is already in the Children's Museum's "Dinosphere" exhibit. He is the sixth-most complete dinosaur in the world and the first to be identified with a collar bone.

