Chipotle said it will bring its all-electric restaurant design to Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Colorado will soon be home to one of the most advanced Chipotle restaurant designs.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will bring its new all-electric restaurant design to Castle Rock this summer.

The company said the restaurant, at 5954 Promenade Parkway, will have a new design that aims to maximize energy efficiency while utilizing 100% renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy use.

The first all-electric Chipotle recently opened in Gloucester, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. Castle Rock will be the company's third.

Features of Chipotle’s new restaurant design concept:

Rooftop solar panels, where feasible.

All-electric equipment and systems to replace gas power.

Heat pump water heaters.

Smaller electric cookline and improved exhaust hoods.

Energy management systems.

Biodegradable service ware such as cutlery, straws, bowls, cups, lids.

Cactus leather chairs.

Artwork made from recycled rice husks.

Electric vehicle charging stations at select locations.

Chipotle said it aims to have more than 100 of its new locations utilizing all-electric equipment and at least some elements from the new design in 2024.

“With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle. “We are aiming to incorporate some elements of our responsible restaurant design into many of our new restaurant openings going forward.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.