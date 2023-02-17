Marijuana vending machine opens in Colorado

Colorado is home to a first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk.

AURORA, Colo. — A first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk is now open in Aurora.

Boulder-based cannabis company Terrapin has installed ACE — Automated Cannabis Experience — at its Aurora store at 11091 E. Mississippi Ave., near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street.

Terrapin said the machine, developed in partnership with BMC Universal Technologies, is the first fully-automated cannabis vending kiosk on the market to fully package, live label, and dispense cannabis products while meeting or exceeding compliance requirements.

Customers scan and verify their identification card, follow the instructions on the digital screen and pay to complete their purchase. Shoppers can watch the bagging process through a 38-by-30-inch window.

Terrapin said ACE holds up to 1,152 products, depending on the size of product packaging.

Terrapin plans to roll out additional ACE machines at its five other locations throughout Colorado.

Terrapin said the vending machine will help with faster checkouts, allow budtenders to give more consultation to other customers, and can be programmed in multiple languages.

"Innovative solutions like ACE illustrate the increasingly mainstream nature of the cannabis space," Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said.

"ACE not only improves sales but also provides unique benefits to consumers, including faster checkouts, expanded education, and the ability to engage in multiple languages. As the cannabis industry evolves, companies must pivot to meet changing consumer preferences and demands. ACE offers a genuinely game-changing way for consumers to purchase cannabis."

“We are happy to support innovation in business and appreciate Terrapin for choosing Aurora to implement this impressive equipment,” said Trevor Vaughn, manager of licensing for the city of Aurora. “Our highest priority is public safety and Terrapin acknowledges this with their implementation of this retail option by adding an automated layer of safeguards to human verification to ensure that only those legally allowed to consume cannabis are purchasing those products.”

"As an established leader in the vending industry, we have the manufacturing design, automation and engineering expertise necessary to design and develop the vending machine of the future," Robert Schwarzli, BMC Universal Technologies’ president, said.

"ACE is the first vending solution on the market that requires zero human assistance, truly transforming how people shop for cannabis products. While ACE is a first for the cannabis sector, we’ve brought dozens of other one-of-a-kind projects across myriad other industries to life — and are excited about the future of cannabis retail."

