INDIANAPOLIS — Parents, we know the struggle doesn't end at just getting the e-learning equipment.
When you're not working from home, child care can be a big problem.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates about 75 percent of kids are staying home now.
That's forcing some parents to reduce work hours or take a leave of absence.
And it's really hurting "low-income," Black and Latino parents who are less likely to have work-from-home options.
The other option is child care. But that comes with cost concerns.
Back in 2019 before the pandemic hit, an annual survey found working families spend about $250 a week on child care.
Imagine trying to afford that now after losing a chunk of your yearly income like millions have from layoffs and furloughs.
The good news is there are ways to get help.
In Marion County, a program for IPS students is setting up 11 sites offering free e-learning supervision.
The state also has a fund set up to help lower-income families afford the child care they need. For more information about the Child Care and Development Fund, click here.