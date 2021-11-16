Star Studio reopening with new features at Newfields

Star Studio is an interactive family space that has taken three years to complete.

Star Studio is set to reopen inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields on Nov. 19.

Star Studio is an interactive family space that has taken three years to complete. It will be home to a digital garden, Birds at Newfields and the "DrawTogether" activity space.

"We were two months from opening a redesigned Star Studio when COVID hit in March of 2020 and the museum closed. We knew we had to rethink the activities to make it safe for kiddos and their grownups, so we went back to the drawing board. It feels incredible to finally share this reimagined space with the public," said Wednesday Rees, the interpretation planner who spearheaded this project.

Guests will be able to engage with animations and audio that showcase artwork from the IMA collection in a new way. In the Birds at Newfields area, guests will learn about shapes and patterns through an imaginative bird search area.

The "DrawTogether" studio is an interactive art class. It will have hands-on activities with a focus on imagination, community and confidence-building through drawing.