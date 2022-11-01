Queen of Free: Cyber Monday guide

Cherie Lowe shares which deals to watch, ways to stretch your dollars and shop safely on one of the busiest online retail days of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — If you plan to be shopping on Cyber Monday, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers strategies to save money and stay safe online.

In her weekly blog, Lowe offered some tricks to add even more savings to the cyber deals available on Monday by using coupon codes.

On 13Sunrise, she talked about the increase on online fraud and how to protect yourself and your hard-earned dollars. "We're always going to be looking when we shop online for that little 'lock' in the URL bar. Make sure we're on a secure site," Lowe said.

Check your bank and credit card accounts to make sure you can dispute any false charges, and take immediate action to dispute the charges or lock your account if it's been hacked.

Time-savers

Rather than surf shopping sites aimlessly, set filters for what you're looking to purchase so you only view those items of interest. Set a time limit so you don't weaken and make impulse buys. Be sure to check shipping information because supply chain issues continue, and might delay delivery of your purchase.

Lowe also points to digital subscriptions as worthwhile gifts. "Streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, HBOMax, Peacock, and others have offered deals in the past and this year shouldn’t be any different. Check out Lowe's Cyber Monday 2022 Streaming Deals.