Queen of Free: Affordable Father's Day gifts

INDIANAPOLIS — With less than a week until his special day, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some creative and affordable Father’s Day gift ideas on 13Sunrise.

If you want to go the gift card route, be aware that Father’s Day marks the close of many gift card deals that popular restaurants offer during the Mother's Day/Father’s Day/Graduation season.

This year, with Amazon Prime Day occurring just after Father's Day, a gift card for Amazon or a Prime membership might be timely.

Dad will also appreciate his favorite meal or snacks in the house, so think about tossing a few of those items he likes into the cart on the next grocery run.

Together time

Some dads will like to just spend some quality time with their kids, whether on a project they can share or an outing to play golf or watching one of his favorite movies with him. Start with the question, "What can I do to help?"

You may also want to consider a digital subscription this year to Netflix, Hulu or Peacock. Or, maybe subscribe to a magazine that aligns with dad's passion.

