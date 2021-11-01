x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Shopping

Fisher-Price introduces new retro inspired toys

Fisher-Price took inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture to create its new retro-inspired toys.
Credit: Fisher-Price
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Busy Boombox.

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling nostalgic? The toy brand Fisher-Price is introducing a new line of infant and toddler toys that are sure to bring back some memories for parents.

Fisher-Price took inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture to create its new retro-inspired toys like a pretend boombox, a mixtape and a hand-held gaming device

Credit: Fisher-Price
Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® Puppy's Mixtape.

Whether you’re an ‘80s or ‘90s kid, you’ll recognize the retro items in the new Laugh & Learn® collection. 

The brand has developed the retro toys to allow parents and caregivers to “introduce” these items to a new generation of children.

Related Articles