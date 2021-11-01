Fisher-Price introduces new retro inspired toys

Fisher-Price took inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture to create its new retro-inspired toys.

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling nostalgic? The toy brand Fisher-Price is introducing a new line of infant and toddler toys that are sure to bring back some memories for parents.

Fisher-Price took inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture to create its new retro-inspired toys like a pretend boombox, a mixtape and a hand-held gaming device.

Whether you’re an ‘80s or ‘90s kid, you’ll recognize the retro items in the new Laugh & Learn® collection.