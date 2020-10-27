App, website makes it easy for Hoosiers to shop local for the holidays

TruLocal gives shoppers a convenient way to know they're keeping their money in the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — With many people concerned about the slowing down of holiday shipping due to increased online shopping during the pandemic, one online service is making it easy for Hoosiers to shop locally for the holiday season.

It's a new app and website called TruLocal. It offers a convenient way for people to keep their money in their community. TruLocal connects shoppers with local stores online.

A variety of shops from clothing boutique to faith-based stores are on the website. And possibly the best perk: there's a free pickup option for many of the stores. That gives shoppers the option to still be able to support small, local business, while not having to worry about a package arriving on time.

