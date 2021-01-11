Samuel Adams announces new 'Space Craft' beer

It was brewed from 66 pounds of hops that traveled over 300 miles above Earth on the first-ever all-civilian space mission in September.

INDIANAPOLIS — Samuel Adams has some "stellar" news.

You can now pre-order the official beer of Inspiration4, "Space Craft."

It was brewed from 66 pounds of hops that traveled over 300 miles above Earth on the first-ever all-civilian space mission in September.

The brew is described as an IPA with a firm bitterness and tropical notes of grapefruit, guava and passionfruit.

"Space Craft" will be available in select markets starting Nov. 16.

A four-pack will cost $22.33 in honor of Inspiration4 crew's historic spaceflight which lasted 2 days, 23 hours, 3 minutes.