Queen of Free: Summer plans and budgets

You can get started now on planning and budgeting to keep your summer spending on track.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the coming weeks, the kids will be finishing school and routines will flip in many households.

That means some additional expenses are coming, too.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, recommends you get a calendar for the family and start adding dates to it now so you can plan for what summer brings and not be surprised by what it costs.

Graduations and weddings are starting to dot the calendar, and that means buying gifts.

Planning a summer camp, and its registration fees, is something else to plan for now. But you can also find plenty of free summer activities that will keep kids engaged, as well. Now is the time to sign up for summer reading programs at your local library.

In her blog, Cherie also discusses planning your family's favorite simple activities like making lemonade or ice cream, and getting those on your calendar, too.