Queen of Free on replacing major appliances

Cherie Lowe offers advice when your appliance can't be salvaged and money is tight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether your dishwasher has flooded the kitchen floor, or your dinner is still cold because the oven didn't fire up, your day goes from bad to worse when you try to get your major appliance fixed.

Not only does part of your life come to a screeching halt, you may have to fund a costly repair or, worse, make an unplanned major purchase.

To help you navigate through the situation, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some steps Sunday on 13Sunrise to help you come away with a functioning household and, maybe, a few bucks left in the bank.

In her weekly blog, Cherie provided a series of steps to help you through the household crisis.

First, don't assume you need a new appliance. Check the internet for troubleshooting tips and DIY fixes. Having the brand and model number will target the checklist for your appliance.

Failing that, try using your warranty, if it's still in force. Then resort to a repair service. Again, the web can point you toward a reliable repairman with good reviews, but know that a service call will cost you a flat fee with no guarantee a fix can be had. Still, if the appliance can't be salvaged or at least given a temporary repair to allow you to start saving and shopping, a pro knows what brands are most reliable so you can seek out a good replacement.

If you have to totally replace your appliance, first consider a used model or a scratch and dent model from a store before you pay full sticker price for a new one.