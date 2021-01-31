Queen of Free: Make ahead meal planning

Having meals ready in your freezer saves you time and money.

INDIANAPOLIS — We've all been there. It's dinner time but we can't decide what to make or don't have the ingredients on hand to make what we want.

This weekend on 13Sunrise, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her approach to make-ahead meal planning to avoid the last minute decision to spend on carry out or eat something less healthy.

Her blog walks you through the steps and strategies, from starting with the right food storage containers to what foods freeze better than others.

And once you start cooking, you will find it easy to make extra to have on hand for a busy night in the future.