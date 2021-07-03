Queen of Free: Kickstarting Spring cleaning on a budget

Cleaning and organizing sometimes can bring along unseen expenses.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the little warm up we've been having, it's making us ready to throw open the windows and let the sunshine stream in.

Spring is almost here and with that comes "spring cleaning" to freshen up your space.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, on 13Sunrise gave us budget smart spring cleaning tips to begin well this year.

Don’t Buy Anything (Yet)

Rather than buying any décor or cleaning supplies right off the bat, take a good inventory of what you already have.

Start Small

Focus on projects that can be done in 20 minutes or less per day instead of overwhelming yourself by trying to clean the entire house in one day.

Distract Yourself

The Queen of Free recommends saving podcasts or audio books to listen to while you're spring cleaning to help distract yourself and make the chores and tasks more enjoyable.

