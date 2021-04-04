Queen of Free: April money saving tips

The "Queen of Free" Cherie Lowe says April is the perfect month to hit the pause button to protect your finances in the months to come.

INDIANAPOLIS — Can you believe the first quarter of the year has already flown by?

As we look toward to the days of spring and summer, it’s easy to get caught up in the calendar and the celebrations ahead.

However, the "Queen of Free" Cherie Lowe says April is the perfect month to hit the pause button to protect your finances in the months to come.

This punch list of these April Money Saving Tips can help keep your books balanced and your bank account at peace through the end of the year:

Store away winter gear well & hit the clearance Start budgeting for gifts now Sort through your wardrobe Organize your taxes Compile your home repair punch list Schedule health screenings Prioritize spending for unexpected funds